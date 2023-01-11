A concept of the view of new the Goochland Elementary School main entrance from the bus loop. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Goochland County School Board voted unanimously to approve a contract for over $44 million with Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. for the construction of the new Goochland Elementary School.

The new Goochland Elementary School will serve 650 K-5 students and 50 preschool students, and will include a gym, a media center and modern security systems.

The initial design for the project first began in September 2021 when school staff worked with the school division’s owners’ representative, MBP, and the project architect, Stantec. Stantec presented a preliminary design to the board in December 2021, but the initial cost estimates were too high.

Several adjustments had to be made along the way to account for inflation and the supply chain in order to bring down the cost of the project. Stantec presented another, more compact design to the school in November 2022.

Concept of the new Goochland Elementary School reception area with transaction window. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

Concept for the new Goochland Elementary School cafeteria. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

Concept of the new Goochland Elementary School open library, with a view from the second floor classroom hallway. Credit: Goochland Public Schools.

“We are excited to move this project forward and are very grateful for the support of the Board of Supervisors,” Division Superintendent Jeremy Raley, said. “Unexpected cost increases may have jeopardized this project; however, through collaboration, teamwork, and perseverance, we are now able to construct a school that will meet the needs of our students, teachers and community for decades to come. Our community’s children are the beneficiaries of this work, and I am extremely grateful for the unwavering support we have received for this project.”

The board had previously voted to devote necessary funding to the project at their meeting on Jan. 3. This project will be funded with bond financing that was approved by voters in 2021, as well as other local funding.

The new Goochland Elementary School is slated to open for the 2024-25 school year, with final completion expected on June 28, 2024.

Additional information about the construction process is available online now.