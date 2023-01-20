GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS) leaders — including Superintendent Jeremy Raley and Goochland High School Principal Michael Wright — announced the district’s 2023 Teacher of the year this week.

Megan Proffitt, a math teacher at Goochland High School, was presented with the award on Friday, Jan. 20. According to the GCPS, Proffitt has served the district in a variety of roles during her 20-year career and distinguished herself most recently by her exceptional skills in working with students who struggle with learning math.

“Knowledge of math is a small part of what makes Mrs. Proffitt special to our students and community,” Brian Hahn, assistant principal at Goochland High School, said. “She would not make measurable gains in student growth and achievement without her uncanny ability to connect with and inspire students. Megan Proffitt is truly one of the best.”

Proffitt will now represent the district in the Virginia Department of Education’s Mary Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year competition.

The following teachers were honored alongside Proffitt as this year’s school-level teachers of the year:

Amanda Taliaferro, a first-grade teacher at Byrd Elementary School

Jennifer Carr, a third-grade teacher at Goochland Elementary School

Katie Hadd, a fourth-grade teacher at Randolph Elementary School

Brett Alvis, an art teacher at Goochland Middle School

“We are grateful for the work of all of our teachers and staff at a time when that work is more complex than ever,” Raley said. “Our teachers of the year represent the excellence, courage, creativity, honor and optimism of our school division and our community, and we are excited to recognize them.”