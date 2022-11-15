GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Public Schools are committing to green energy with a new fleet of 3 electric school buses — and charging infrastructure for many more to come.

A $1.1. million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as part of their Clean School Bus Rebate Program made the purchase possible.

“For the price of one diesel bus replacement, with the grant funding, we will be able to purchase three electric school buses and the needed infrastructure improvements,” said Debbie White, GCPS Chief Financial Officer.

The school division has also signed a 15-year agreement with Dominion that will see the utility giant install a charging at the new Goochland Elementary School building when it’s constructed.

“These buses are cleaner and quieter and require less maintenance,” said Rosa Holman, Director of Transportation at GCPS. “We also won’t have to worry about diesel shortages, like we are seeing now.”