GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland Schools is preparing to welcome a new superintendent, and they want your feedback who that person should be.

Goochland has been on the hunt for a new superintendent after Superintendent Jeremy Raley resigned in March to accept the position at the Virginia Department of Education. Since mid-April, Dr. Andrew Armstrong has been serving as interim superintendent.

The search process is already underway, and the division now wants to know what Goochland families would like to see in a future superintendent. A survey is now available online for community members to share their thoughts on Goochland Schools and the ideal traits of a future superintendent. It will be open until May 6.

According to the school board, this survey will not only allow the community to be involved in the search process, but will make it easier for the school board to figure out the strengths and weaknesses of the district to recruit the best candidates.

“There is no more important decision we will make than selecting the right superintendent for our school division,” School Board Chair Sandra Barefoot-Reid said. “Community engagement is a very important part of this process.”

As the search process continues, national search firm BWP & Associates — which the school board previously announced would help to manage the search process — will hold meetings with school leaders and the community to better hone the profile of the ideal next superintendent.

Goochland Schools will continue to post additional information regarding the superintendent search process on the division website.