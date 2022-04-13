GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a teen they say has been missing for two days.

According to the Goochland Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Ryder Clay was last seen around 9:30 Monday morning at Clover Hill High School. He was wearing a black and white shirt and torn black jeans.

Ryder has long black and blonde hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 145 pounds and stands about 5’10” tall.

Anyone with information regarding Ryder’s location is asked to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349.