GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a person died from a shooting that is believed to have been accidental.

According to police, deputies responded to Nelwood Road in the Manakin-Sabot area of Goochland at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 for a report of an accidental shooting.

When they got there, they found a male victim who had been shot in the chest, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the investigation is ongoing.