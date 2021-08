RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The parking lot of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office now has a Safe Exchange Zone.

You can use the area to meet up with someone who sold you something online, child custody exchanges, or anything else of that sort.

The area is being monitored by surveillance 24/7.

The Goochland Sheriff’s Office is located on River Road (2938 River Rd W, Goochland VA 23063).