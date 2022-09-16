GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is hosting it’s first annual ‘Motor Show and BBQ’ for the community on Saturday, Sept. 17, featuring a display of various two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as, of course, free food.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Goochland High School, located at 3250 River Road West, and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food will start being served at 11 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. According to the sheriff’s office, those who wish to showcase their rides must register and have their cars in place by 9 a.m. There will be a suggested $20 registration fee for all vehicles featured that will go toward the Goochland Sheriff Foundation and the high school’s athletics department.

The sheriff’s office is hoping to get a wide range of vehicles displayed, including sedans, trucks, motorcycles, dump trucks and more. Awards will be distributed shortly after noon.

More information can be found on Facebook, and anyone with questions can contact Sgt. Leabough at 804-556-5349.