GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning out to the county’s residents after one reported nearly falling victim to a phone scam.

According to police, the most recent attempted scam involved someone who identified themselves as “Sergeant Doss” from the Goochland Sheriff’s Office and told the resident that he would have to pay $2,000 to correct an error on his sex offender registry or face criminal charges.

The caller then told the resident that an investigator would call with more information. They later got a call which displayed a fake caller ID number which made it appear as though it was coming from the Goochland Sheriff’s Office. The caller identified himself to the resident as “Investigator Raisey,” according to police.

Police say similar phone scam attempts have been prevalent across the Richmond area for the last year.

Police say no Goochland County deputy will call a resident in an attempt to collect money. Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a scam or attempted scam in Goochland is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-556-5349.