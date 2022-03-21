GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says it has received reports from citizens advising that they have received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Goochland deputy.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook stating there have been “several different variations of this scam over the past year throughout the Richmond area.”

No deputy of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office will ever call you in attempt to collect money from you, according to GCSO.

You can report any attempts of being scammed to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 804-556-5349.