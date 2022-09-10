GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The American Legion Auxiliary of Post 215 and River Road Cottage is hosting their annual ‘Christmas In September’ event on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Visitors are invited to The American Legion Hall of Post 215, located on 3386 River Road West in Goochland County, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., to do their holiday shopping early.

The event will feature a variety of products from local vendors and artisans, including offerings from Veteran Artists. There will also be raffles, and food and drinks will be served in Post 215’s Chow Hall.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on-site and overflow parking will be provided by Calvary Chapel, located next door to Post 215.

For more information, visit here.