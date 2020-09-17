Good Samaritan recounts helping Virginia State Trooper assaulted after traffic stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Jake Baber was on his way to a job interview Wednesday when he saw a Virginia State Trooper involved in an fight on the side of the road. He took action and helped the officer, and now he’s sharing his story with 8News.

“I noticed the officer fall backwards against the guardrail and quickly after that a fight entailed,” said Baber of the incident that prompted him and another driver to pull over.

“I stopped the truck, put it in park, jumped out and started running backwards toward the scene to get towards them,” he said.

What Baber and the other motorist witnessed was a struggle between VSP trooper M.W. Deus and Jessy Jimenez Remigios.

Deus pulled Remigios over after he was observed speeding in a black Nissan. Then after confronting the suspect about something, the officer saw him throw something out of the car. Remigios then allegedly punched the trooper and the two eventually ended up struggling on the ground where Remigios tried to remove the officer’s firearm.

But that’s where the struggle ended thanks to Baber and the other motorist who helped take the suspect down. “We were able to get the suspect off of the officer, over the guardrail, over to the grass on the ground,” he said.

Baber explained that trooper Deus lost his handcuffs during the battle because the suspect grabbed them and threw them away. He also said that Remigios was, “trying his best to disarm the officer.”

“We are greatly appreciative of the valiant actions put forth by the two men who came to the aid of Trooper Deus,” said Captain Ted E. Jones, Virginia State Police Richmond Division commander in a press release. “There is no telling how this situation may have ended had these men not arrived when they did and had the suspect taken possession of the trooper’s firearm.”

The scene at the traffic stop where officer Deus was assaulted. (Photo from Jake Baber)

For Baber, there was no other option but to help. He describes himself as the kind of person to jump in, regardless of the scenario.

“The first reaction when you see an officer in trouble, to me is, ‘Is he OK? Does he need help?’ And if he does need help, ‘what am I going to be able to do to help an officer?’

“But with a moment like this you don’t have much time to think, it’s either you act or you don’t. Either you pull over and help or you just keep going along and say a prayer that the officer is OK. For me that’s not enough.”