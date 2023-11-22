RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University (VSU) Police Officer Bruce Foster received a surprise visit from Gov. Glenn Youngkin ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

A photo posted by the university shows the two officials Wednesday morning.

Courtesy: Virginia State University

“Our Officer Bruce Foster received an unexpected visit from Virginia Governor, Glenn Youngkin,” the social media post reads. “We continue to ask for your prayers and support as Officer Foster looks ahead to recovery.”

Chesterfield County Police officials say Officer Foster was shot while responding to a disturbance on Sunday, Nov. 12, in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street. Reginald L. King, 21, of Chesterfield County is reported to have given Foster false information and ran away. As Foster tried to detain him, Deonta Blount, 21, of Chester allegedly shot him from behind.

Officials responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. Foster was found hurt shortly thereafter. He was then taken to Virginia University Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. As a result of his injuries, doctors have diagnosed him with paralysis from the waist down.

Both King and Blount have been arrested and face charges.

King will be due in court Mon. Nov. 27 for an arraignment.