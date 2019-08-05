Gov. Northam concludes driver’s license reinstatement tour: ‘They’re ecstatic’

1  of  2
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam on Monday ended his 10-stop driver’s license reinstatement tour in the City of Richmond.

Partnering with DMV, Gov. Northam has been traveling around the state for the past month helping Virginians restore their driving privileges. It’s part Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed a bill prohibiting courts from taking away licenses over unpaid fees and fines.

“The ones who have just court fines, they’re ecstatic to get it back,” DMC Connect Coordinator Eddie Chandler told 8News. “I mean, they really just want to get back on the road, to get to a job or wherever they need to get.”

Since July 1, approximately 37,000 licenses have been reinstated.

