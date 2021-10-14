Gov. Northam stops by Louisa County High School to thank cafeteria staff

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s National School Lunch Week and this morning Gov. Ralph Northam stopped by Louisa County High School to thank cafeteria staff.

Northam spent some time in the cafeteria with LCHS staff and presented them with a framed proclamation in recognition of their efforts. Since the pandemic started, they’ve served over 1 million meals.

The Director of School Nutrition Services, Randy Herman, said during a normal school year, her team serves around 600,000 meals. To meet the demand, Herman said she’s had to hire more staff.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam packages mashed potatoes at Louisa County High School. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

“I think the pandemic hit a lot of our families here. I’ve seen a steady incline over the years with food need, but the pandemic really magnified that,” Herman told 8News. “The students don’t come here. [staff] actually prepare the meals in the kitchen and then deliver them to the classroom so they are a model for the rest of the state.”

Herman said currently her staff serves about 6,000 meals a day and is well on their way to hitting another million by the end of the school year.