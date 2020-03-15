Government offices and facilities in Metro Richmond Area closed Monday

Breaking News
Gatherings of more than 100 people now banned as VDH reports 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist Church - Chesterfield Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Public Schools Henrico Government Offices Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools Red Lane Baptist Science Museum of Virginia Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — All government offices and facilities in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, and the City of Richmond are closed Monday, March 16, for planning and cleaning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

City of Richmond officials said the closures are designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public. Designated personnel are permitted to report to work to ensure public safety.

The five localities declared precautionary states of emergency in response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

