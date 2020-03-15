CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — All government offices and facilities in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, and the City of Richmond are closed Monday, March 16, for planning and cleaning in response to the spread of COVID-19.
City of Richmond officials said the closures are designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public. Designated personnel are permitted to report to work to ensure public safety.
The five localities declared precautionary states of emergency in response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE FOLLOWING LOCALITIES:
- Chesterfield County
- Goochland County
- Hanover County
- Henrico County
- City of Richmond
- Virginia Department of Health
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Virginia Department of Emergency Management
- World Health Organization
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Government offices and facilities in Metro Richmond Area closed Monday
- Individual who attended program at VCU’s Larrick Center tested positive for COVID-19
- Gobernador Northam ofrece actualización estatal sobre el brote de COVID-19 en Virginia
- Lush cosmetic stores closing in US, Canada amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Las reuniones de más de 100 personas ahora están prohibidas ya que VDH informa 45 casos confirmados de coronavirus