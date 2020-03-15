Government offices and facilities in Metro Richmond Area closed Monday

CENTRAL VIRGINIA (WRIC) — All government offices and facilities in Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, and the City of Richmond are closed Monday, March 16, for planning and cleaning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

City of Richmond officials said the closures are designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public. Designated personnel are permitted to report to work to ensure public safety.

The five localities declared precautionary states of emergency in response to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

