RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin joined the Nottoway Native American tribe on Friday for an annual peace treaty ceremony dating back centuries.

On Friday, April 21, the Nottoway tribe presented Youngkin with the 310th Spotswood Treaty Tribute in front of the “Mantle,” a monument to Native Americans in Virginia that stands in Capitol Square in Richmond.

This tradition dates back to 1713, when the Spotswood Treaty established the relationship between the Nottoway Tribe and Virginia leaders and affirmed land rights of the Nottoway tribe, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.

The tribute involved the tribe’s chief presenting the governor with the “three Indian peace arrows” tribute is wrapped in a beaver pelt and wampum belt as an act of peace. Tribe members also performed a ceremonial dance.

Youngkin, who took part in the ceremony for his second year on Friday, also offered a few words to the tribe members.

“Today we honor the ways that individuals of the Nottoway Indian tribe shaped the foundation of Virginia and the nation,” Youngkin said at Friday’s tribute. “You maintain the traditions, culture and legacy of your heritage while distinguishing yourself as scholars, service members, stewards of the land, so much more.”

Information about past treaty tributes can be found on the Nottoway Tribe website.