Grand jury rules no officer wrongdoing in Xzavier Hill shooting; Dashcam footage released

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Commonwealth Attorney’s office released the grand jury decision and dashcam footage of the fatal shooting of Xzavier D. Hill by Virginia State Police Troopers.

The announcement said the multi-jurisdiction jury convened on Feb. 24, to consider evidence of the Jan. 9 shooting of 18-year-old Hill.

The grand jury ruled unanimously that “the actions of the officers were justified in the exercise of deadly force and and criminal charges against the two Virginia State Police Troopers involved are not warranted.”

You can read the full grand jury report below:

After multiple protests and calls to release the dashcam footage from from the public, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office posted the video of the incident online.

You can watch it here, but viewer discretion is advised.