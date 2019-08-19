‘Grass is a nuisance’: Locals say overgrown sight an ugly sight at Libby Hill park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Locals who frequent the Libby Hill Park say overgrown grass around the property and the along the steps are turning it into an ugly sight.

8News spoke with residents who visit the park daily. They shared their stories on how the city’s Department of Public Works oftentimes neglects the beautiful landscape.

“Grass is a nuisance,” said Sharisse Hembrick. “Grass is a hazard.”

Working out is hard, but working out while worrying about your safety can be even more difficult, says Hembrick.

“I come out here to work out. But the over vegetation over the handrails…you want to grab them,” she said. “You want to grab the handrail and not the grass.”

Grounds crews were out cutting the grass Monday, but locals say the work doesn’t happen as often as it should.

“When the summer comes, it’s usually bad,” Hembrick said. “It’s like they work on it in the winter and when the summer comes, it’s like ugh. But, it’s a great place to work out so we still come.”

Though seeing city workers take action to address the issue was a welcomed sight, those who visit the park hope it’s not just a temporary solution.

“A lot of times, I come here with a group, I see a possum or something like that,” said Kevin Randolph.

8News reached out to the Department of Public Works to see how often crews will be out to maintain the grounds. Additionally, Public Works was contacted to see how they plan to address the growth along the steps.

Public works did not return 8News’ request for information at this time.