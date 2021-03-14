Gravestones at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond destroyed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gravestones at Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery were toppled over this weekend, drawing anger and attention from Richmond residents.

The gravestones affected are in the cemetery’s Presidents Circle section, which is the final resting place of U.S. presidents James Monroe and John Tyler.

“We couldn’t believe the extent of the damage even while we were staring at it,” Len Tuck said in a Facebook post Saturday. “The culprits need to be apprehended and punished with incarceration and restitution.”

8News was at the cemetery on Sunday and photographed the damage.

Video of the damages. This is in Presidents Circle. pic.twitter.com/FiGZwypf6l — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) March 14, 2021

