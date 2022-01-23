Grease fire in Midlothian TGI Fridays causes delayed opening

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sunday morning grease fire has delayed the opening of a Midlothian TGI Fridays.

Fire crews were called to the Fridays location at 13140 Rittenhouse Dr. at 9:34 a.m. on report of a structure fire.

Once on scene, crews found the cause to be a small grease fire in the kitchen, and said the fire did not cause much damage.

The restaurant said they will be delaying their opening a few hours past their normal time of 11 a.m., and are planning on opening their doors for service later Sunday afternoon.

