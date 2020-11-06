Great 8 weekend events: Garden Glow at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. — With Election Week over you’re probably looking for a fun way to decompress.

Here are this weekend’s can’t miss events:

ALL WEEKEND: GARDEN GLOW AT MAYMONT

Walk through Maymont’s gorgeous gardens lit up in brilliant colors. 6-8 p.m. nightly at Maymont’s Historic Estate Entrance on 1700 Hampton Street. Tickets are $8-$12 in advance or $8-$15 on site. You can purchase tickets online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6: TIP O’ THE SEASON ARTIST MARKET

Start your holiday shopping early with this artisan market with more than 20 local venders and artists. 3-8 p.m. at O’Toole’s Restaurant & Pub on 4806 Forrest Hill Ave. Free.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7: TRACK LAPS AT RICHMOND RACEWAY

Ever wanted to speed down the Richmond Raceway? Now’s your chance! You too can race your car around the historic 3/4-mile D-shaped oval this weekend. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway on 600 E Laburnum Ave. It is $20 for 5 laps, register online here.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7: FALL FESTIVAL

Celebrate the season at this fun outdoor festival. There will be live music, juggling, food trucks and more. 3-7 p.m. at Unity of Bon Air on 923 Buford Road. Free.

