Great 8 Weekend Events: Monument 10K, Jurassic Quest, Drag Brunch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While the weather is cooling down, the event season is heating up in RVA. From the Monument 10k to Drag Brunch, here are the top eight events you don’t want to miss this weekend.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25-SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: MONUMENT AVENUE 10K

This year’s 10k will have four courses at Byrd Park, Dorey Park, and Henricus Historical Park that participants can run independently. The event will run from Friday through Sunday, and you can log your time through the race’s app. It’s $45 to sign up for the 10k and $25 for the One Mile Kids Run. Find more information and sign up online here.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 25-SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: JURASSIC QUEST

Grab your kids because the Jurassic Quest is coming to RVA! This year the JQ features more rides, activities and dinosaurs. The traveling show is bringing over 100 dinosaurs that are true to size. Get your tickets now.

SATURDAY, SEPT 26: LIVE PATIO MUSIC AT THREE NOTCH’D COLLAB HOUSE

60’s Rock cover band, The Roundells will be performing live at Three Notch’d RVA Collab House in Scott’s Addition. The music will be from 7-10 p.m. There is no cover charge.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26: MOVIE IN THE PARK

Break out you picnic blanket and lawn chairs for an outdoor screening of “Aladdin” (2019). The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Springs Recreation Center at 302 Lee Avenue in Henrico. This is a free event, and while guests are allowed to bring snacks, alcohol is not allowed.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26: CARS AND CORKS AT MAYMONT

This car show will display a variety of vintage and luxury cars on Maymont’s expansive lawn. There will also be food, beer, wine and live music from the Williamsburg based jazz band, Good Shot Judy. The event is 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Maymont’s Historic Estate Entrance on 1700 Hampton Street. Tickets are $5 to $10 and can be purchased online.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26: DRAG BRUNCH

What’s better than brunch — how about brunch with a drag show. Enjoy a morning of glitter, laugher and mimosas benefitting VA Pride. Time slots are for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, on 1407 Sherwood Ave. Tables are $80 each and can seat up to four people. Reserve your spot online here.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 26-SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: VIRTUAL VIRGINIA BEACH FUNKFEST

The 11th annual Virginia Beach Funkfest Beach party will be virtual this year! Saturday’s show features E.U. (Experience Unlimited) and Rose Royce. Sunday’s show features The Bar-Kays and The Dazz Band. Shows will be live on Youtube and Facebook.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: ARTISIAN MARKET AT BRAMBLY PARK

End your weekend browsing stalls of jewelry, art, home decore and more crafted by local artisans. The market is from noon to 4 p.m. at Brambly Park on 1708 Belleville Street. This is a free event.

