Great 8 Weekend Events: Richmond Marathon, Mini greek festival, T. Rex run and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deciding on something to do for the weekend can be tough for some people. Luckily, finding events to attend is not!

8News has put together a list of upcoming events this weekend you can try in the area. For some events you’ll need a ticket while others you’ll be able to just walk in and enjoy the fun!

VCU Health Richmond Marathon

The 42nd running of the VCU Health Richmond Marathon is Saturday, along with the Markel Richmond Half Marathon and Allianz Partners 8K. Spectators are welcome to watch the runners, and after the races, there will be a party on Brown’s Island for participants and their friends and family.

Where: Marathon starting line at 5th and Grace Streets

When: November 16, 8K at 7 p.m., Half Marathon at 7:30 a.m., Marathon at 7:45 a.m.

Cost: $135 to register, free to watch

Richmond Greek Mini-Festival

Did you miss the Greek Festival this year? Well, here is your chance to visit one of Richmond’s most popular festivals. Make sure you don’t leave without trying the Moussaka!

Where: Saint Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral

When: November 14, 15 & 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Entry is free. Full menu with prices here.

2nd Annual Stony Point Beer Festival

Get your drink on at the second annual Stony Point Beer Festival. Enjoy beers from all over Virginia! Plus there will be games hosted by River City Sports.

Where: Stony Point Fashion Park

When: Saturday, November, 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $25

RVA Bachata Sunday — Salsa and Cider

End your weekend with some dancing at RVA’s Bachata Sundays. This week the dance event is hosted at Buskey. No partner necessary.

Where: Buskey Cider

When: Sunday, November 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free and family-friendly!

InLight Richmond 2019

Richmond’s InLight public exhibition has changed locations! This year it will be hosted at Chimborazo Park. InLight features ‘sculpture, video, and interactive projects that illuminate pathways, walls, sidewalks, green spaces, and kicks off with the Community Lantern Parade.’

Where: Chimborazo Park

When: November 15- November 16 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free and family-friendly

Fireworks Spectacular at the Diamond

Join the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Flying Squirrels for a special event in anticipation of Hamilton at the Altria Theater. The event will include a 15-minute fireworks show to music from the Broadway musical, and Tony award-winning actor Chris Jackson, who played George Washington in the original Broadway production of Hamilton.

Where: The Diamond

When: November 16, doors open at 5 p.m.

Cost: $25

The Vintage Home Holiday Market

The Vintage Home Market is a gathering of some of the finest and most unique vintage, shabby, rustic, coastal, French Country, industrial and Farmhouse chic dealers and artisans.

Where: Richmond Raceway Complex

When: November 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and November 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $10

Second Annual Richmond T. Rex Run

Join the Richmond Road Runners Club to mark the end of Richmond Marathon Weekend, as they try to set the Guinness World Record for the largest gather of people dressed as dinosaurs. All speeds of T. Rex are welcome.

And just like that, our inaugural #TRexRVA is a wrap. Thanks to everyone who helped us with this event, including our sponsors Good Run Research and B Fitness. Without your support we wouldn't have been able to make this happen. Thanks as well to @henricorecnparks for allowing us to use Dorey Park for the event! #whatagreatspotWe can't wait til next year when we'll up the T-Rex fun, RVA!!! #TRexRVA #werunRichmond #TRexittoo Posted by Richmond Road Runners Club on Sunday, November 11, 2018

Where: Dorey Park

When: November 17 at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Visit our Community Calendar for more events and happenings going on in and around RVA this weekend.