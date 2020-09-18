Great 8 Weekend Events: VIBRAS dance party, Oktoberfest, RVA’s Black Farmer’s Market

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) – We socially distanced all summer long. But now that fall is here and more businesses are opening up in the Richmond area, there are more events to check out on the weekends. If you’re ready to leave the house, pack your mask and check out our Great 8 picks for things to do this weekend around RVA.

FRIDAY, SEPT 18: CELEBRATE HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH VIRTUALLY

The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual ‘Que Pasa’ festival online. Join their zoom call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for games, prizes and entertainment.

SATURDAY, SEPT 19: OKTOBERFEST AT BINGO BEER CO

Are you ready for Oktoberfest? The celebration kicks off with a game and food event at Bingo Beer Co. There will be a corn hole tournament, bucket pong, stein-holding contest and more. Event starts with a keg tapping at 12:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT 19: VIBRAS FRIDAYS AT NAMA

For a socially-distant dance party, check out NAMA in Richmond’s Arts District. The restaurant is launching a weekly party this week. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. DJ Adri and DJ Duffy will be joined by a special guest. Free entry all night. Follow VIBRAS on Instagram for more info about the dance party.

SATURDAY, SEPT 19: $10 FLIGHTS IN THE CITY

Courthouse Creek Cider in Scott’s Addition is hosting a cider lounge every Saturday. You can enjoy six, 3-ounce pours for $10. This event is pet- and family-friendly.

SATURDAY, SEPT 19: RUN WILD 5K AT THE METRO RICHMOND ZOO

The Run Wild 5K is a collaboration with Run Wild Races with 100% of the proceeds benefiting animals. The first race will be held on two days, September 19 and 26, and benefit cheetah’s locally and for organizations in Africa. Sign up to run!

SATURDAY, SEPT 19: RVA’S BLACK FARMER’S MARKET

RVA’s Black Farmer’s Market showcases Black farmers and vendors from across the state. The market made its debut last month. Admission is free. Buy, sell and trade at the market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1700 Blair Street.

SATURDAY, SEPT 19: MOVIES IN THE OUTFIELD

Movies in the Outfield brought to you by the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be showing the movie “42” this weekend staring Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford. Admission is $8. Click here to buy tickets.

SUNDAY, SEPT 20: YOGA IN BYRD PARK

On Sunday, chill out before your week starts with classical Hatha yoga outdoors. Tickets cost $10 and sign-ups are required. Click here to sign up.

Do you have an event coming up? Let 8News know! Submit your event to our community calendar or email kmanzanares@wric.com.