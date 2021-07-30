Great8 Weekend Events: RVA’s Black Farmers Market, Underground Comedy Showcase and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is summertime in Richmond and there’s no shortage of things to do around the area.

Whether you’re looking to escape the heat with a show or enjoy the sun at an outdoor market, there’s something for everyone. Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

FRIDAY, JULY 30-SATURDAY, JULY 31: LOUISA COUNTY AG FAIR

Nothing says summer like a good old fashion fair. There will be agricultural exhibitions, games, contests and even a dirt bike stunt show.

Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Walton Park on 100 E Sixth Street. Tickets are $5 to $20. You can find more information online here.

FRIDAY, JULY 30: WESTCHESTER CONCERT SERIES– THE EMBERS

This weekly concert series featured band this week is The Embers. While people are welcome to bring their own snacks, Sedona Taphouse will be selling food and drinks, the proceeds of which will benefit the Richmond Animal League.

The concert is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Westchester Concert Field, 15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 31: RVA’S BLACK FARMER’S MARKET

Get the ingredients for your Sunday brunch or just get a head start on the week’s grocery shopping at this farmers market. There will be vendors from across the area.

The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2101 Maywill St. Free.

SATURDAY, JULY 31: VASEN RIVER CLEAN UP

Help clean up Pony Pasture with Vasen Brewing Company as part of their 4th-anniversary celebration. Participants will receive a token for free beer or discounted merchandise.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon starting at the Pony Pasture parking lot. It is free and open to the public. More information is available on Facebook.

SATURDAY, JULY 31: POP-UP ART MARKET

Browse hand-made items from artists across the Richmond area at this pop-up market. There will also be beer in the taproom, as well as pizza on-site.

The market is from 3 to 7 p.m. at Basic City Beer Co. on 212 West Sixth St. Free.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1: AFRICAN AND AFRICAN AMERICAN ART: MUSIC & TRADITION

This family day event will have live performances, gallery hunts and more. In addition, children will receive take-home art bags with three activities and a voucher for complimentary admission to the Dirty South exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Fine Art.

1 to 4 p.m. at the VMFA on 200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1: THE RICHMOND GREATER BRIDAL SHOW

If you’re getting ready to plan the wedding of your dreams this is the expo to attend. From being able to talk to vendors in-person to sampling wedding cake, you can save time and money by doing it all in one place. There will also be the chance to win thousands of dollars in giveaways.

The show is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway in the Old Dominion Expo Center on 600 E Laburnum Ave. Admission is $10 at the door.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1: UNDERGROUND COMEDY SHOWCASE

End the weekend right with a night of laughs at this comedy show featuring comedians from across the region.

The show is from 7 to 11 p.m. at Fallout RVA located at 117 N. 18th St. Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 at the door. You can buy tickets and find more information about the show online here.