GREENSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Inmates at Greensville Correctional Center were placed under ‘limited movement’ on October 20 after the death of an officer at his home earlier this week.

According to a Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson, the order was given to “make it easier on the grieving staff,” but that the facility has now returned to normal operations.

The spokesperson added that the department wishes the officer’s family the best at this time.