EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Court House is closed for maintenance issues and is expected to remain closed for around a week.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure on social media Monday, Aug. 14, saying the Court hopes to reopen Monday, Aug. 21.

Those with court dates the week of Aug. 14 are being told to call the appropriate clerk’s office for an updated court appearance.