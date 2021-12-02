Greensville County High School student killed, school closed Thursday after retaliatory threat

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student at Greensville County High School was killed Wednesday night, and retaliatory threats forced the school to be closed Thursday, according to Greensville County Public Schools officials.

Schools superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards told 8News the threats came via social media. The high school was the only school in the district to be closed on Thursday.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

