GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Greensville County families were contacted on Thursday after a local middle school student brought a weapon to school.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards informed the school community that a sixth-grade student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School had brought a weapon to school earlier that day.

According to Edwards, school staff were alerted to the student that had a weapon, and administrators contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers then took over the situation from there.

Edwards also said the school was not placed on lockdown, as the school was already operating on an abbreviated schedule on Thursday. The school day was dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Due to confidentiality, Edwards did not name the student but confirmed that they had been removed from the school, effective immediately. He also stated that further actions would be handled in compliance with school district policies and procedures.

After Thursday’s incident, increased security will be present at E.W. Wyatt Middle School on Friday out of precaution.

Edwards finished the letter by reminding families that all weapons are prohibited on school grounds, and encouraged students to report anything potentially harmful or dangerous to the school community.