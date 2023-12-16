GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Greensville County Sherriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a missing 30-year-old woman.

Greensville officers are looking for 30-year-old Heather Hickenlooper who was last seen on Monday, Dec. 11 around the 7900 block of Dry Bread Road.

According to authorities, they are looking for Hickenlooper in order to check on her well-being.

(Photo: Greensville County Sherriff’s Office)

Hickenlooper is described as a white female. As of Saturday, Dec. 16, officers do not know the clothing she is wearing or the direction she is traveling.

According to officials, Hickenlooper spoke with her mother on the phone at around 5:39 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Anyone with information about Hickenlooper’s whereabouts is asked to call Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.