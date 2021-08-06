Greyhound bus ends up in embankment on Interstate 95 in Caroline County Friday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bus carrying 43 passengers crashed on northbound Interstate 95 Friday morning in Caroline County.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene at 11:36 a.m. The Greyhound bus ran off the left side of the road and stopped in an embankment.

Troopers say 15 adults, including the bus driver, on board were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The remaining passengers were transported on to their destination.

There were no other vehicles involved, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.