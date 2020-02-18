Grief counseling offered to help community mourning death of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six counselors spent Monday afternoon at the Hillside Community Center helping community members cope with loss in the wake of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr.’s tragic death.

Neighborhood Community Services and Therapeutic Applications Practice worked together to help bring mental health and grief counselors in to provide on-site counseling. The program is the first of many expected to be used in order to assist the community deal with tragedies like Hill’s death.

“People just want to talk and express how they’re feeling. It was a tragic occurrence that happened so there’s a multitude of different emotions that people are feeling right now so just offering them a safe place and finding out what their needs are so we can go ahead and meet those,” Katrema Ready, the program director of Therapeutic Application Practice, said Monday. “I was heartbroken. It’s a tragedy no matter where it occurs. Any time you have children who are playing and you have this type of incident that occurs, it affects everyone.”

According to counselors, right after a person has been laid to rest is when family and people affected by a tragedy need the most support because it all starts to sink in. Pastor Robert Winfree, who has been working with Hill’s family one-on-one, spoke Monday about how tragedy takes time to set in.

“The reality is now sinking in and they have to process all of that,”Winfree said. “The family who have dealt with such a loss like that, they really can’t process it until after the person has been laid to rest or after the eulogy of the funeral and so that’s one of the reasons why we’re here to open it up to the community. And I think if we have more communities that have counseling in place, especially in some of the places of our public housing, if something were to come up like that, you wouldn’t have to call people, we already have people that’s in place that’s in place, committed to assist and access the situation to help people who are going through traumatic incidents such as this.”

Winfree explained why offering support to everyone is so important and why he believes taking part of the initiative can help the community.

“A lot of the people who live in public houses, they deal with this on the regular basis without any counseling at all and then sometimes it builds up to its apex and then sometimes has a tendency to topple over and it manifests itself in ways, behaviors that may not be conducive to the community or even to themselves,” Winfree said.

Organizers suggested to anyone who couldn’t make it on Monday to meet with resident managers to figure out a time that works for them.

