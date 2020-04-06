Grieving wife details devastating loss of Chester man who died from coronavirus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The wife of a Chester man who died after contracting COVID-19 is speaking out about the family’s devastating loss.

Sterling Matthews, 60, was rushed to the Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center with pneumonia on March 27. His wife, Alice Matthews told 8News that he wasn’t breathing well. S. Matthews died four days later in his hospital bed.

A. Matthews told 8News she wasn’t allowed in the hospital to see him before he passed away.

“I never would have thought that when he left out in the ambulance on Friday that I would never see him again. That I didn’t know,” she said.

S. Matthews would have turned 61 next week.

“This is nothing to play with,” his wife told 8News. “People really need to take it serious.”

Sterling Matthews was a father, grandfather, deacon at the Moore Street Missionary Baptist Church in Richmond, a Sunday school teacher, a student mentor and more. His wife said he was an overall outstanding person.

“He was the best husband in the world. Did he get on my nerves? Yes. He was not perfect because nobody on this earth is perfect but he was close to it,” A. Matthews said.

A. Matthews is grieving one day at a time and says this to families of other coronavirus victims: “Put your faith in God. That is the only thing that is going to get you through this.”

Alice Matthews also wants to thank their loved ones for the messages, calls, and little signs of love and support as her family grieves. She is self-quarantined until this Friday.

“He just treated me like a queen. I loved him and he loved me and I’m truly gonna miss him,” she said.

