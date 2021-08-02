Group gathers in Richmond to protest ban on skilled games

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of small business owners and Senator Joe Morrissey were in Richmond Monday morning protesting the state’s decision to ban skilled games.

During the press conference, Sen. Morrissey called for Attorney General Mark Herring to declare Virginia’s skilled games ban unconstitutional.

One business owner said the ban has caused him to lose 30% of his revenue. He addressed Herring saying that small business owners voted for him to stand with them and not against them.

The same owner said that skilled games kept his business afloat during the pandemic. Now, they are having to let some of their workforce go.

Business owners outside @AGMarkHerring office with signs that read stop Asian and Muslim hate against skilled games operators. One businness owner says he's lost 30% of his revenue sign state ban. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/K0IdnkVDvY — Kerri O'Brien (@Kerri8News) August 2, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.