RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is developing a new route that is expected to run north to south and connect to the Pulse Broad Street route in Downtown Richmond.

GRTC is in the first step of the planning process before potential construction of the route and is working with Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County to study options.

According to the company, the study area includes U.S. 1 between Virginia Center Commons and Chester, U.S. 60 from Downtown Richmond to Westchester Commons and U.S. 360 from Downtown Richmond to Commonwealth Center Parkway.

GRTC will evaluate how this north-south route will cross the James River. This will either run over the Route 1 Bridge, the Mayo Bridge or the Manchester Bridge.

Latosha Dandridge has been taking the bus for a few years now and told 8News she welcomes a potential new route.

“It will help us get further to further places that we normally couldn’t get to unless we have a car,” Dandridge said.

A person waits for the GRTC line on Broad Street. Credit: 8News.

Eva Burcher and Lynnsi Joyce are freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University and take the bus every day. Joyce said she thinks another route would make their lives easier.

“Sometimes you’ll get like a block or two off, which is better than walking the whole way, but it’s still an extra block or two that you have to walk,” Joyce said.

Once a route is selected, the company says it will work on the environmental review process, funding and design as well as develop ridership estimates. GRTC is hoping that residents will provide input so they can get a better idea of what to design.

Dandridge told 8News she already has ideas for the GRTC improvements. She wants new stops in Henrico County and other specific areas.

“Midlothian passed the Rosie’s and areas like that,” Dandridge said. “We would love a bus to go further out that way also. There’s a lot of other places. I know a lot of people will have more input on it.”

Residents can submit their ideas online. There will also be pop ups at bus stops and two open houses next month to learn about the study and provide feedback:

Monday, May 8, 2023

John Marshall High School

4225 Old Brook Road

Richmond, VA 23227

Bus Stop: Chamberlayne & Westminster (Route 1, 3-minute walk)

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

River City Middle School

6300 Hull Street Road

Richmond, VA 23224

Bus Stop: Hull & Elkhardt School (Route 1C, 3-minute walk)

The open houses are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a presentation that will start at 6 p.m.

Final recommendations are expected to be released between this summer and this fall.