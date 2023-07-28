RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New routes could be rolling out for GRTC Pulse.

As of now the GRTC Pulse route only travels east and west on Broad Street, but the Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is aiming to expand north and south.

GRTC leaders say due to the success of the current Pulse rapid transit line, they are eager to offer more options for riders. A north-south transit study has been established in order to get the public to weigh in on the best possible routes.

Potential corridors for the new north-south route include Hull Street, Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond Highway and Chamberlayne Avenue. The route would connect to Broad Street in downtown Richmond. GRTC is working alongside the City of Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County to determine the best possible route for ridership, accessibility and equity.

A decision will also have to be made on how the north-south route will cross the James River. Options include utilizing either the Route 1 Bridge, the Manchester Bridge or the Mayo Bridge.

GRTC leaders say a new route is necessary because its current ridership has already outgrown the existing bus service. It is believed a new line will connect more people to jobs and opportunities in the region, as well as increase reliability and frequency, and decrease transfer time.

This is the first of many steps in the planning process, and completed designs will need to be approved before construction can begin. Once a new route is selected, GRTC will begin the environmental review process and develop cost and ridership estimates.

You can stay updated on the project progress and have a say in which route you think will best serve the greater Richmond community online here.