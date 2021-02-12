GRTC buses will only serve stops with snowflake sign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC bus riders should expect delays and potential detours this morning due to the bus system operating on its snow route.

Buses will only serve stops that have a snowflake icon on the sign until further notice. The bus system said in a release Friday morning that they are monitoring road conditions and will make changes if needed.

“Snow routes avoid hazardous streets around the system that are challenging to navigate in inclement winter weather,” GRTC’s release stated.

If you use CARE or CARE on-Demand, you may need to meet the vehicle picking you up close to the pickup or drop off location if the vehicle cannot make it safely down your street.

To find a bus stop near you on GRTC’s snow route, click here.