GRTC celebrating 1-year anniversary of Pulse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is celebrating its one year anniversary of the Pulse bus rapid transit service Monday. The route launched June 24, 2018, and has transported nearly two million riders since its opening day.

“We are proud of the Pulse’s overwhelming success and appreciative of our partners and the community supporting us during the launch year,” said GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Adams.

The 7.6-mile route connects riders from Willow Lawn in Henrico County to Rocketts Landing in Richmond.

GRTC officials say the Pulse carries an average of nearly 7,000 riders every weekday, double the service’s initial goal of 3,500.

“I ride it because it’s free for VCU students,” Gaby Gentile said. “It’s a straight line down Broad so I live on Broad and work on Broad.”

The bus costs only $1.50 to go East or West.

And there’s more to come. In two months, more service hours will be added to several routes serving southside and a new route will operate in Church Hill connecting communities with the Market at 25th.

To celebrate, GRTC staff surprised riders with free T-shirts and goodie bags Monday. For more information, visit here.