1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

GRTC celebrating 1-year anniversary of Pulse

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is celebrating its one year anniversary of the Pulse bus rapid transit service Monday. The route launched June 24, 2018, and has transported nearly two million riders since its opening day.

“We are proud of the Pulse’s overwhelming success and appreciative of our partners and the community supporting us during the launch year,” said GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Sheryl Adams.

The 7.6-mile route connects riders from Willow Lawn in Henrico County to Rocketts Landing in Richmond.

GRTC officials say the Pulse carries an average of nearly 7,000 riders every weekday, double the service’s initial goal of 3,500. 

“I ride it because it’s free for VCU students,” Gaby Gentile said. “It’s a straight line down Broad so I live on Broad and work on Broad.”

The bus costs only $1.50 to go East or West.

And there’s more to come. In two months, more service hours will be added to several routes serving southside and a new route will operate in Church Hill connecting communities with the Market at 25th.

To celebrate, GRTC staff surprised riders with free T-shirts and goodie bags Monday. For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events