GRTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A contractor for the GRTC Transit System has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency disclosed Thursday.

The employee, who has to interact with the public while working, was last on duty on July 23 and is currently quarantined from GRTC. Eighteen employees at the transit agency have tested positive since March.

The latest case is not believed to be linked to any other employee or contractor cases, according to GRTC. The agency is hosting a free COVID-19 testing event on Thursday for staff members who wish to be tested.

RELATED: