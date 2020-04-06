GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

A GRTC office employee tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home, according to a press release from GRTC Transit System.

The employee has not been in GRTC facilities or vehicles since Friday, March 27. It is believed that the GRTC employee contracted COVID-19 from a relative.

According to the press release, “GRTC is confident the risk of exposure to its customers and frontline staff is negligible because the case was contained early. GRTC facilities and vehicles are disinfected daily with many areas also cleaned regularly during and between shifts.”

On March 17, GRTC released a statement regarding a different employee who was exposed to COVID-19 through a relative. That employee did not show symptoms and tested negative for the virus, said Carrie Rose Pace, GRTC Director of Communications.

An update on RideGTRC.com notes that the transit system continues to operate normally and asks passengers to limit rides to essential trips, wear a face mask and leave the adjacent seat empty.