GRTC improving select bus stops on Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is seeking input about which bus stops the company should improve in Richmond’s East End.

The transit company is partnering with Bon Secours to enhance amenities at select stops, by adding new shelters.

Those shelters will include sloped roofs, tempered glass siding, a bench with armrests and solar-power LED lighting, among other features.

People can provide input through community meetings, or by completing an online survey.

The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at George Mason Elementary School. For a full list of meetings, click here.

To complete the online survey, click here.