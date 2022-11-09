RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) is planning to pilot a new program next year that will provide on-demand service to people in less walkable communities throughout the Greater Richmond Region.

The new program is focusing on the potential of “micro-transit.” Micro-transit is a type of on-demand mobility service that can be dispatched directly by riders using a smartphone app.

Plans to launch a pilot program came after GRTC conducted a study last year that explored the demand and potential for micro-transit services in Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan, and the City of Richmond.

In January, GRTC announced that key findings from the study showed that while many people in these areas were not currently using GRTC services, they were still interested in an alternative transportation option. From these findings, GRTC determined that a pilot program would be worthwhile.

GRTC now expects to start the three-year micro-transit pilot program in fall 2023.