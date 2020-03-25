GRTC buses won’t allow unaccompanied minors to ride as a result of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC has announced several changes to their policies, including not allowing unaccompanied minors to ride, Wednesday morning as a result of COVID-19.

Since schools have closed, GRTC said they’ve seen an increase in riders, especially minors, taking nonessential trips.

Immediately after suspending fares, our ridership jumped by several thousand trips a day. Some were kids out of school with energy to burn and some were people wanting to enjoy the beautiful Spring weather. But some were budget-conscious people looking for employment, making trips to the grocery store, or going to the doctor. While overall daily ridership is still well below normal levels, we need to take additional measures for those who desperately need our service during this crisis. Julie Timm, GRTC Chief Executive Officer

While service will operate normally, the line has made a few changes to its service:

Minors are not allowed to ride the busses alone unless they are on their way to work wearing a work uniform or with their employee badges.

Customers are asked to sit one passenger per row.

All fee collection is suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kings Dominion Express 102x is discontinued until at least mid-May.

The GRTC Administrative Office is closed to the public.

Lost & Found is available only by appointment.

As a result of COVID-19:

• GRTC has regular weekday service. All rides are free.

• Unaccompanied minors only ride to and from work.

• Rear doors used except for those with mobility aids or with children in strollers

• Administrative and call center staff are teleworking — Richmond VA DPW (@DPW_RichmondVA) March 25, 2020

For more information on and a complete list of GRTC’s new coronavirus policies click here.

