GRTC reports 20th case of COVID-19 in workforce

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC reported the 20th case of COVID-19 in their workforce. According to a press release, the employee was last on duty on August 18 and preforms public-facing service functions for GRTC. They are now in quarantine.

This case is suspected to be related to the most recently reported case of COVID-19 at GRTC. It is suspected the two employees had off-work contact.

The release states, proactively notifies, quarantines, and tests anyone possibly in contact with a positive case. This is in accordance with guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health. The full list of confirmed cases is available online.

GRTC offers free on-site COVID-19 testing for their staff.

LATEST HEADLINES: