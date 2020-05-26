GRTC requires passengers to wear masks, says 6th employee tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is requiring all passengers to wear face masks on the heels of Governor’s Ralph Northam’s mandate to wear masks in a public setting, with exceptions.

The news comes as GRTC confirms a sixth employee, a bus operator, tested positive for COVID-19. GRTC said in a release that the bus operator began to experience mild symptoms on Saturday, May 23. The bus operator was tested the following day on Sunday, May 24 and the positive test results were returned on Tuesday.

“The employee has not been at work since Monday, May 18 and is not suspected to have contracted COVID-19 while on duty,” GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said in a statement. “Employee currently has mild symptoms and is quarantined at home.”

GRTC’s enforcement of face masks for riding passengers will begin Friday, May 29, the same day Governor Northam’s mandate is expected to begin.

