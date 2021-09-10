GRTC service updates take effect Sunday, Sept. 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is making some changes to its services.

The bus service said riders should expect fuller buses, especially during peak commute times. Riders are being asked to plan essential trips only. Per federal guidelines, masks are still mandatory on all public buses through Monday, Sept. 13.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 12, any references to Jefferson Davis Highway will be removed and replaced with Route 1. Route 111 in Chesterfield will merge with Route 3B in Richmond, creating one singular bus route from Highland Park to John Tyler Community College. Passengers no longer need to transfer buses at the Food Lion, GRTC said.

Here’s list of other changes happening:

Route 12 Church Hill – Route stop at the Temporary Transfer Plaza changes to Bay J.

– Route stop at the Temporary Transfer Plaza changes to Bay J. Route 14 Hermitage/East Main – Route stop at the Temporary Transfer Plaza changes to Bay H.

– Route stop at the Temporary Transfer Plaza changes to Bay H. Route 20 Orbital – Route uses Arthur Ashe Boulevard in both directions, no longer traveling into Scott’s Addition on W Marshall and W Clay.

– Route uses Arthur Ashe Boulevard in both directions, no longer traveling into Scott’s Addition on W Marshall and W Clay. Route 77 Grove – Route detours off Grove Ave. between Robinson and Harrison; westbound buses travel on Main St., and eastbound buses travel on Cary St. Route frequency remains reduced at every 40 minutes during the pandemic.

Express Route Adjustments