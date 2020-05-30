GRTC suspends all services through Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced it will suspend all services from 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday night.

This announcement comes after a GRTC Pulse bus was destroyed during Richmond’s Friday night protest over the death of George Floyd. No one was injured when the bus was burned, it did result in a total vehicle loss.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people,” said Julie Timm, GRTC Chief Executive Officer. “I also believe it is important for GRTC to make space for people to protest this weekend without endangering our GRTC Family members. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation in Richmond and will only provide service when we determine it is safe.”

They said only essientail CARER trips will be completed during this time and none of those vehicles will enter any protest area.

GRTC said it plans to resume normal service on Monday morning, but that could still change. There may be delays or they may end services early Monday evening.

LATEST HEADLINES: