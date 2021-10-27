GRTC to cut several services due to staffing shortages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The GRTC board of directors approved a slew of changes to services due to an ongoing staffing shortage.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the company said they currently have 257 drivers and 11 in training. However, due to sickness and other emergencies, can only count of 215 being present daily.

In an effort to combat this shortage, the board approved service cuts to Pulse and eight other routes.

Starting in December, Pulse bus routes would be cut down to every 15 or 30 minutes, versus the current 10. Additionally, changes would come to routes 4a, 4b, 5, 20, 76, 77, 78 and 88.

It’s unclear how long these changes could last, however, CEO Julie Timm says she expects them to be “temporary” Still, she said the company is cautiously optimistic.

“We are cautious because we know we have some key issues that will be coming up in the next month,” said Timm.

Among them are expected retirements and a vaccine mandate, that Timm expects could drive people away from the company. Under federal regulations, GRTC will require its employees to be fully vaccinated or exempt in November. Employees who comply will get a $500 bonus.

In addition, GRTC is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for drivers and an $8,500 signing bonus for mechanics.

