GRTC to hold voluntary COVID-19 testing event as 7th employee tests positive for virus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC announced Thursday that a seventh employee has tested positive for COVID-19. In response, the transit company plans to host its first voluntary, on-site, coronavirus testing event for GRTC and First Transit employees.

The event is set to take place Monday, June 1.

According to a release, ‘the seventh case was confirmed on Wednesday, May 27.” The GRTC employee is a part-time bus operator who has not been at work since May 20. The operator is currently in quarantine.

“The Virginia Department of Health is currently tracing any possible contact with other staff,” GRTC added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“Since mid-March, we have been working to improve access to COVID-19 testing for our employees,” said GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm. “Now, with frequent and convenient on-site testing, we will be even more prepared to contain any incident of the virus by identifying and quarantining positive-tested staff members early and possibly even prior to symptoms being experienced or spread. Our quarantine and testing measures to date have successfully limited staff exposure and blocked any outbreaks at GRTC. We will continue to provide on-site testing through this pandemic and increase our efforts to protect the health and safety of our staff and riders.”

All COVID-19 testing, both on-site and elsewhere, continues to be paid for by GRTC on behalf of employees.

LATEST HEADLINES: